Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce hails Ambassador Johnson

Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce hails Ambassador JohnsonThursday, April 29, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce has described Ambassador Anthony Johnson who died yesterday as an outstanding citizen of Jamaica.
Johnson, father of Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator Kamina Johnson Smith, was a well-educated all-rounder serving in the private sector, constituency representation, minister of Government and Ambassador to the USA and Great Britain.
In a statement today, the ministry said Ambassador Johnson “walked with kings and kept the common touch”.
“He had a great sense of humour. In the pursuit of excellence one person can make a difference. That person was the Honourable Anthony Johnson. He has bequeathed his example of excellence to his children, including the Honourable Kamina Johnson Smith, our distinguished Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade,” the ministry said.
“May God bless his soul and surround his family with the precious memories of a truly outstanding and inspirational Jamaican,” it added.
