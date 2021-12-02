Ministry Of Science, Energy And Technology laws to be amended for stiffer penalties

Ministry Of Science, Energy And Technology laws to be amended for stiffer penaltiesThursday, December 02, 2021
|
Pieces of legislation under the portfolio of the Ministry of Science, Energy and Technology are to be amended to provide for increases in monetary penalties and custodial sentences.
This follows Cabinet's approval of the increases that were recommended by the Science, Energy and Technology Ministry.
Minister of Education, Youth and Information Fayval Williams made the disclosure at a virtual post-Cabinet press briefing, on Wednesday, December 1.
She explained that after examining several pieces of legislation within its portfolio, the Science Ministry noted that in some of the enactments administered, the monetary penalties were minuscule and did not serve as a deterrent to the commission of the prescribed offences nor were they proportional to the gravity of the offences.
“Therefore, the increases to the monetary penalties and custodial sentences are being proposed to ensure alignment with the current pattern or scale of penalties prescribed in recently promulgated legislation,” she said.
Williams further informed that Cabinet also approved the issuance of drafting instructions to the Chief Parliamentary Counsel to amend the relevant legislation.
