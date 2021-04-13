Ministry closes vaccine sites due to high demand

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Due to the high demand for the COVID-19 vaccine, the Ministry of Health & Wellness has advised that the following blitz sites have reached their capacity for today:

• National Arena in Kingston

• Manchester High School

• Sandals Inn (Kent Avenue), St James

• All locations in Westmoreland.

For other locations, priority will be given to appointments, and walk-ins are not likely to get vaccinated today, the ministry said.

The ministry said those people who are not vaccinated today will be able to participate in the next blitz which will be announced soon.