Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade condemns Russian invasion of Ukraine

KINGSTON, Jamaica - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade has strongly condemned the military action by Russia against Ukraine.

In a statement today, the ministry stated, “We are deeply concerned by the escalation of violence in Ukraine and condemn the clear violation of the United Nations Charter, particularly the obligation to respect the sovereign rights and the territorial integrity of States.”

“As members of the United Nations, we have all committed to save succeeding generations from the scourge of war that has often brought untold sorrow to mankind. The ongoing incursions in Ukraine are a violation of that sacred promise,” the statement said.

Adding that Jamaica strongly urges Russia to cease all acts of aggression and to withdraw from Ukrainian territory, the ministry further stated “We also call for a return to diplomatic channels to continue engagement until there is a bridge of common understanding that will lead to peace.”

The ministry also said Jamaica shares the hope that an escalation of war and further bloodshed can be avoided, and “we join other peace-loving nations in calling a cessation of hostilities, and for the immediate return to open dialogue, mutual understanding and respect for the rights of sovereign nations. Military conflict has grave implications for us all and must end without further delay.”