Ministry of Science, Energy and Technology hosts first STEM Mentorship Workshop

KINGSTON, Jamaica - The Ministry of Science, Energy and Technology held its inaugural 'Classroom to Real World' STEM Mentorship Workshop on Friday, March 18.

A special initiative of the Ministry's science division, it was organised in partnership with the National Commission on Science and Technology and the Scientific Research Council.

It aims to connect students of science with professionals within the industry across the world.

Speaking at the event, held at the Petroleum Corporation of Jamaica's corporate offices in New Kingston, portfolio minister, Daryl Vaz, said the occasion was symbolic of the Government's commitment to fostering greater inclusion in the scientific arena.

“We are cognizant at this Ministry of the role of science in creating new knowledge, improving education, and increasing the quality of life for our people. We are quite pleased that as students, you all have answered this very important call to pursue STEM (Science, Technology Engineering, and Mathematics) disciplines,” he said.

The initiative has its genesis in the University of the West Indies' 'Walking in Her Footsteps' mentorship programme, which seeks to increase female presence in these fields. The Classroom to Real World STEM mentorship workshop is the Ministry's contribution.

Five students benefited from the workshop which featured presentations by scientists locally and in the region across several fields such as agriculture and climate change, epidemiology, ecology and entomology.

Vaz commended the participants for choosing to pursue careers in this area.

“This is indeed a good showing of the intentions of this Ministry and by extension, the Government of Jamaica, towards the popularisation of science and its promotion as an important, viable, and rewarding profession,” he said.