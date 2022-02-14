Miss Mills is 105

CLARENDON, Jamaica — On February 7, Casetta Mills, of Grantham, Clarendon, reached her 105th birthday. Today she along with her children as well as some close friends celebrated the occasion at her home.

She was pleasantly surprised when three of her seven children, Desmond, Patsy and Eugenie Carty, and former North Western Clarendon MP Richard Azan, as well as Frankfield Councillor/Candidate Karen Carty, turned up at her home.

Clad in a black floral dress and a knitted yellow hat, Miss Mills welcomed her kids with her booming voice, which belies her petite frame and age.

Her children spoke highly of her; she was a hard worker who did all kind of jobs including dressmaking and farming to make ends meet. Miss Mills is described as a firm disciplinarian who instilled good values in her seven children.

“She taught us not to take anything from anyone. She was firm and taught us not to take anything without asking. We could not even take the things that grew in our yard without asking,” daughter Eugenie said.

To Eugenie, Miss Mills is her all, “she is a like a mother, a father, a sister and a friend.”

“She was a dressmaker so she taught us; at nights we were up helping her to hem dresses,” she said. “Love you mom you have done well for us and your grandchildren. Thank you.”

Desmond said growing up it was a pleasure cooking for his mother. The look of joy on his face when he spoke about his humble childhood is a testament of the love he has for his mother.

“My first pyjamas was her dress, growing up here the place was very cold, so it was her dress that I used to sleep in,” he said fondly. “I was her chef when she went to church. I always cooked for her.”

Miss Mills' seven children range in age from 80 to 59; she has 20 grandchildren, seven great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. She loves eating ground provisions and vegetables such as cauliflower and broccoli.