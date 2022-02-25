Miss T's Kitchen voted Best Restaurant in the Caribbean by USA Today's 10Best

Miss T's Kitchen in Ocho Rios has been voted the Best Restaurant in the Caribbean by USA Today's 10Best.

According to an article 10Best.com, a panel of experts partnered with the publication's editors to pick the initial nominees, and the top 10 winners were determined by popular vote.

Describing Miss T's Kitchen as an eatery that “celebrates all things Jamaican through its colorful outdoor dining area” and its “menu of rustic favorites”, 10Best highlighted a few of the restaurant's specials that are a must have when visited. These delicacies include Miss T's famous oxtail stew, savoury curry goat and whole fish prepared as you like.

The top 10 best restaurants in the region also included SUI-REN from Turks and Caicos, Sheer Rocks from Antigua, Jade Mountain Club in St Lucia, Elements Restaurant in Aruba, Punj-abi, Dexter's Restaurant and La Sagesse Restaurant all from Grenada, 1919 Restaurant in San Juan, Puerto Rico and Lime Out in St John, US Virgin Islands.