Miss Universe 2019, Zozibini Tunzi to deliver keynote address at PNP Women's Movement Annual Conference

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Miss Universe 2019 and global advocate against gender-based violence, Zozibini Tunzi is slated to deliver the keynote address at the 2021 staging of the PNP Women's Movement Annual Conference set for Saturday, July 17.

The conference is scheduled to begin at 9:00 am with a private session for delegates who will elect the next president of the movement with Tunzi, a South African native, delivering her keynote address during the public session at 2:00 pm, in a live broadcast on Facebook.

Speaking on the upcoming conference, outgoing President of the PNP Women's Movement, Jennifer Edwards said: “As we commemorate 48 years of serving women and girls through political advocacy, grassroots community building and legislative change on behalf of Jamaican women and girls we are honoured to be joined by Miss Tunzi whose global work reflects the ethos and passion of our movement. Our theme this year — 'Choose to challenge all shades of abuse' — aligns perfectly with her advocacy and our work. She is an excellent example of how to use the platforms we have to model the way and choose to challenge injustice.”

“Our conference will be buzzing with activity and interaction this year and I am filled with anticipation and excitement. We have the honour of hosting a powerhouse, in Miss Tunzi, at a time when we need to inspire our women to use their power and lead the change; elevate their voice, defend their value and increase their participation in national life. All change begins with a conversation and we are ready to be part of that catalyst for change,” shared Patricia Duncan Sutherland, PRO for the Women's Movement.

The public is invited to register for the event by emailing pnpwmconference@gmail.com or visiting facebook.com/pnpwomen.