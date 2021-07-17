Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi urges Jamaican women to continue fight against gender-based violence

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Miss Universe 2019, Zozibini Tunzi, has implored Jamaican women to not be silent and not to get tired in their fight against gender-based violence.

The South African made the call on Saturday as she addressed the 48th annual conference of the People's National Party's (PNP) Women's Movement during a question and answer rap session with Miss Jamaica Universe 2010, Yendi Phillipps.

Tunzi is an outspoken advocate against gender-based violence.

She told Phillipps that she decided to speak out globally against violence against women and girls as it is important for the feminine gender to raise their collective voices since both women and girls are often sidelined by society. She said winning the Miss Universe title in 2019 has given her a platform to champion women's rights.

Tunzi shared that gender-based violence in her home country of South Africa is especially bad.

“We have reports of women dying almost every day so I really thought that it was important for me as soon as I stepped on the South Africa platform to voice that out,” she said. And, she urged women and girls to use their education to fight back.

“It's through education. Education at home, education in school and education in our community…such education should explain what it means to live in a gender neutral world,” she stated.

The Miss Universe also rapped men for being responsible based on the decisions they make in board rooms, for women continuing to be paid less than men for the same work. Phillipps shared that this was still the case even in Jamaica where equal pay for equal work laws were enacted in the 1970s.

Tunzi pointed to a United Nations report which said it will take up to 108 years to achieve a gender neutral world. However, she expressed the hope that, by the time she starts to have children, their generation will bring about such change. Phillipps expressed hope that her daughter will earn as much as, if not more than her husband by the time she gets married.

Meanwhile, Tunzi also urged men to speak out as, while they may not be perpetrators of violence against women, by remaining silent they become a part of the problem.

“The biggest thing is accountability,” she said.

“You might not be doing this (gender-based violence) but your silence in the face of the violence is part of the problem. If you're not doing it, surely you know someone, you know a friend, your father, your uncle. Are you holding them accountable?” she asked.

The South African also encouraged women to come forward and share their stories as this would encourage others to speak out without feeling that they are being judged.