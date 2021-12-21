Miss World 2021 rescheduled to March 16 next year

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Miss World 2021 grand final has been rescheduled to take place in Puerto Rico on March 16, 2022, the Miss World Organisation announced late Tuesday.

The global telecast of the pageant, which was slated for Thursday, December 16, was postponed due to what organisers said were health and safety reasons arising from the COVID-19 pandemic on the island.

"We are so excited that we are staying in Puerto Rico to crown the new Miss World!" said Julia Morley, president of Miss World Ltd, in Tuesday's statement.

"We have been overwhelmed by the support of the people here! The countdown and final planning has begun. Our team is thrilled that we will show all the wonders that Puerto Rico has to offer as a premier tourism destination to the entire world. We love Puerto Rico," she added.

Contestants from around the globe are expected to return to the Spanish-speaking Caribbean island to compete for the coveted crown at the Miss World Final Show.

Details relating to that show will be announced soon, the statement said.

The reigning Miss World, Jamaica's Toni-Ann Singh is set to hand over the crown at the rescheduled event. Singh became Jamaica's fourth winner of the crown in 2019, but had her reign extended for an extra year due to the effects of the current COVID-19 pandemic.

Jamaica's representative to Miss World 2021 is Khalia Hall.

Meanwhile, pageant organisers shared that "the pre-recorded content that has been taped throughout Puerto Rico during the past four weeks demonstrating its rich culture, beautiful landscapes, beaches and, most importantly, the warmth and friendliness of the people will be broadcast internationally during the finale."

Tickets that were purchased for the December 16 event are being honoured for the rescheduled date.