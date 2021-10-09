Missing St Ann teen found unharmed

Amanda 'Kibby' Prince, a 14-year-old student of the Marcus Garvey Technical High School, who was reported missing, was reunited with her family on Saturday morning.

Prince, who is from the Farmers Heights community in St Ann's Bay, had been missing since Thursday, September 16.

She was found unharmed.

According to police reports, she was staying with a friend at Colgate Districts in St Ann. Prince is now at the St Ann's Bay Police Station with her mother.

The St Ann police say they will continue to investigate the matter and assist her to get medically examined.