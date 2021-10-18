Missing St Thomas teen Winshae Barrett found alive

ST THOMAS, Jamaica – Winshae Barrett, the Bath, St Thomas teen who went missing over the weekend, has been found alive.

The 13-year-old was found about three miles from her home "in a wooden area" on Monday morning, according to Police Commissioner Major General Antony Anderson.

Winshae was reported missing sometime after 4:00 pm Saturday, hours after nine year-old Phylisa Prussia was found alive, nearly two days after the latter was abducted from her home, also in Bath, St Thomas.

Davian Bryan, the main suspect in the kidnapping of Phylisa, was also named as a suspect in the disappearance of Winshae.