Missing elderly woman found safe, to be reunited with family

KINGSTON, Jamaica — An elderly Manchester woman who went missing after arriving on a flight at the Norman Manley International Airport on Friday, has been found and is safe with the police.

Hermalyn McLean, 64, was found wandering by a resident on Arnold Road, Kingston 5 and the police were contacted, a social media post from the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said on Tuesday.

"We thank the public once again for their assistance. She will be reunited with her family," added the post.

McLean, a resident of Sunrise Crescent, Shooters Hill in Manchester, reportedly suffers from dementia.

She had arrived in the country on Friday on a flight from Trinidad and Tobago, and could not be located sometime later.