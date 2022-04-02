Missing hiker's body found in LA park with dog by his side

Missing hiker's body found in LA park with dog by his sideSaturday, April 02, 2022
|
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A hiker who went missing two weeks ago was found dead in Griffith Park in Los Angeles with his dog by his side, authorities said.
Oscar Alejandro Hernandez, 29, was reported missing on March 16. His body was found Thursday night in a remote area of the sprawling urban park. His dog, King, was alive but emaciated.
He apparently hadn't left Hernandez's side for two weeks, a relative told KNBC-TV. The family was there when the body was found, said Sergeant Ruben Arellano, a watch commander at the station in charge of Griffith Park.
Hernandez was last seen near the park merry-go-round's hiking trails, according to a missing person flyer posted by his family.
There was no immediate word on the cause of his death. There is no reason to believe foul play was involved, Arellano said.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy