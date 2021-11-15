Missing man’s house burglarised

ST ANN, Jamaica — A mother already distraught that her adult son is missing has now been further traumatised by a burglary at his studio apartment in St Ann.

She is also denying reports on social media that a body found was that of her son.

READ: Mom nervous but hopes missing son will return

Reports are that scene of crime detectives went to the home of 21-year-old Javier Green on Saturday amid reports that intruders pried open the metal bars on his gate that were meant to prevent just such an invasion.

The dwelling was ransacked and clothes and food items stolen.

His adoptive mother, Merle Cohen-Green, said she feels "violated" by the burglary.

"They tear off the grille and tek out him clothes, the Flow modem, food and all of those stuff. People know that he is not around and probably that's why they break it," she said.

She isn't sure exactly when the apartment was burglarised, but said she made the discovery last Friday.

She is sure that prior to the burglary she had secured the dwelling.

"After Javier went missing, I went over his house once and found out that the grille was open [and] so I put a lock on it. I was wondering why he left his grille open when he always lock his place," she said.

Cohen-Green also disclosed that a week before Javier disappeared he had complained that someone stole his computer and a television set from his room.

She said Javier’s stylishness, especially as it relates to fashion, was no secret.

"Mi try fi mek him alright," declared his mother, a business owner.

November 1 was the last time she saw her son, who lives next door to her house in Exchange district, Ocho Rios. A taxi driver claimed that he saw the missing man with a woman the following day.

According to Javier's mother, it is unusual for him to leave home for days without contacting her. Calls to his phone are going to voicemail.

Several people last week posted on social media that a body found in a barrel in the neighbouring parish of St Mary was that of Javier's.

His mother, however, denied that claim.

"A police who know Javier very well and another friend who know him very well look at it (the body) and say it is not Javier; it is an older man," she told OBSERVER ONLINE.

She is of the view that with better support from the police the mystery regarding her son's disappearance would be solved.

"The support that I want, I am not getting it," she said before the police visited the house on Saturday.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Javier is being asked to contact the Ocho Rios police at 876- 974-2533, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

- Horace Mills