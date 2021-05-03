Missing taxi operator found in St Catherine pit

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A taxi operator, who had been missing since May 1, was yesterday rescued from a pit on Jones Avenue in Spanish Town, St Catherine.

It is believed that the man was abducted by gunmen, who reportedly robbed him then dumped him in the pit.

The police said a probe conducted by the St Catherine North police led them to the area where they discovered the man in the pit, which they said is 55 feet deep.

Three units with 17 firefighters from the Jamaica Fire Brigade assisted in removing the man. The man was then transported to hospital where he was admitted.