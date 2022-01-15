MoBay Chamber calls for return of SOE to combat 'out of control' crime

ST JAMES, Jamaica – The Montego Bay Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MBCCI) says it firmly supports the return of states of emergency (SOEs) as a tool to control and reduce crime and violence in Jamaica.

In making the call for the return of the extraordinary measure, the Chamber cited the extraordinarily high level of crime in the Jamaican society.

“Crime is out of control in our society. It is not just concentrated in particular areas. It is all over the country. It is far beyond acceptable levels and clearly beyond the capacity of ordinary crime fighting measures,” Chamber first vice president and chairman of the crime and security committee, Oral Heaven, said in a statement on Saturday.

The Chamber said it recognises that there is currently a constitutional case before the nation's court which will determine the legality of the SOE, notwithstanding, because of the untenable crime situation, it said it is of the view that some short term extraordinary measure must be taken in an effort to control the crime wave in the county of Cornwall.

He said an informal survey among members of the organisation showed strong support for the return of SOEs but with significant changes to ensure respect for human and constitutional rights, the implementation of social intervention measures in communities and the equal treatment of members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force and the Jamaica Defence Force. Heaven pointed out that human rights and constitutional abuses cannot be condoned by any civilised society in the same way that runaway levels of crime and violence cannot be tolerated.

He added that without massive social programmes in communities there would be no sustainable fix to the cancer of crime and violence in the society.

The treatment of the police during the implementation of SOEs is another sore point for the Montego Bay Chamber. The organisation's president bemoaned the perception and noted the complaints of many JCF members that they are treated as less than equal to their JDF counterparts while on SOE operations. These complaints, Heaven noted, includes the nonpayment of allowances, inadequate housing and the serving of infrequent and improper meals.

“The government and the Police High Command must be called on to address the concerns of the JCF members as a matter of priority. The government must fix the shortcomings of the SOEs, but the fact is that we saw positive results from SOEs that were implemented in the past and we have to take these strong measures to drive down crime and violence. We simply cannot allow the situation to remain as it is,” the Chamber president appealed.

The members of the western Jamaica business community say they are raising their voices in support of all the measures that are necessary to ensure the creation of an environment that is conducive to peace, order, the rule of law and the safe conduct of business and other daily activities. The MBCCI said it is particularly concerned about the safety of women and children who have been the targets of much of the crime committed in recent times.

“Our children are already suffering from being out of school for more than one year and now these innocent and most vulnerable members of our society are being preyed on by cold, callous killers who are heartless and without feeling or compassion. As a society, we have to do better by our children,” the Chamber said in its statement.

The business group also wants private sector entities such as Chambers of Commerce and the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica to take the lead in the implementation of social intervention measures in communities to ensure a fair and balanced approach that has broad community support and acceptance, as well as a better chance of sustainability. The business leaders say they are generally disappointed with the outcomes of many government-led social programmes that fall victim to partisan political tendencies and do not get the buy-in of communities.