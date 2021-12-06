MoBay Chamber of Commerce to host crime summit

MoBay Chamber of Commerce to host crime summitMonday, December 06, 2021
|
MONTEGO BAY, St James — The Montego Bay Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MBCCI) will be collaborating with stakeholders in St James to host a major crime summit in February 2022.
MBCCI's President, Janet Silvera, made the disclosure while addressing the St James Municipal Corporation's Multi-Sectorial Forum at the Montego Bay Cultural Centre recently.
According to a release, the event will be centred around devising counteractive measures to tackle crime and violence in Montego Bay and the wider St James parish.
“I don't need to tell you why this is critical to the city of Montego Bay or the parish of St James,” Silvera said, revealing that the summit will feature key stakeholders from the public and private sectors.
Slated to be held over two days at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in Rose Hall, the summit will zone in on at-risk youth as well as law enforcement in an effort to come up with crime-fighting solutions to ensure the safety of citizens.
“On the first day, we will be targeting at-risk youths. The emphasis is on engaging motivational speakers, business leaders and other stakeholders who can provide some direction for youths in Montego Bay and its environs through presentations and social interventions,” Silvera outlined. “On day two, we will be focusing on law enforcement, providing avenues to assist the police with crime-fighting. Our speakers will focus on security solutions that will enable citizen safety and security.”
Silvera noted that the MBCCI is committed to creating a united front in the fight against crime and violence to build a safe and secure environment for citizens.
She indicated that targeting troubled youngsters and having them included in both the development and implementation of crime-fighting strategies “will help them to get a better understanding of our crime situation.”
“We will target youth groups ,such as the Norwood Community Benevolent Society and the national police youth clubs,” she pointed out. “We will engage various stakeholders and organisations as we seek to get this crime situation under control by engaging presenters who will recommend sustainable crime-fighting measures.”
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy