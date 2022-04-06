MoBay Marine Park Trust seeking to ramp up coastal awareness

ST JAMES, Jamaica — Motivated by their environmental conservation advocacy and a fast approaching 30th anniversary, the Montego Bay Marine Park Trust is looking to ramp up its coastal awareness efforts by targeting more locals with their field activities, said Executive Director, Hugh Shim.

These field activities, Shim shared, include educational tours and boat rides as the marine park encompasses some 16 square kilometres of mixed-use Marine Protected Area (MPA) in the Montego Bay area and is home to two fish sanctuaries, the Bogue Lagoon and Airport Point.



“We offer general glass bottom tours for adults and children. We have the lagoon and sunset tour, which I call the romantic tour, where you bring your own food and drink to watch the sunset. You also get to see like 300-500 birds roosting on bird island in the lagoon,” Shim said.



The executive director added, “We also have a mermaid tour where we have people swim with you in their mermaid costumes, or they swim up to the boat and talk to the children.”



The end goal of these activities, Shim told OBSERVER ONLINE, is to build the public's awareness of the marine park as they continue to protect and oversee Jamaica's first established marine park.



“Our main objective is to spread awareness of what's going on and appreciation of what we have. It is a novel way of promoting the park, and creating a new marine product,” Shim stated.



Though the marine park caters to the educational needs of students across the island, Shim believes that this 30th anniversary is the perfect time to branch out and target other niches.



As he acknowledges that the novel coronavirus pandemic forced their outreach and awareness activities to the virtual space, Shim said the marine park's team is now eager to share their wealth of knowledge across the island.



“We did have some students who still came to do their School Based Assessments (SBA) among other research, but we went to social media like most people. So, we started to produce virtual tours and focus on certain topics to continue building awareness,” he explained.



In the meantime, the executive director said, the Montego Bay Marine Park Trust has been seeing an influx of students since the reopening of face-to-face classes.



“Since this week we have had about three groups already. We even had a group from Bethlehem Teachers' College yesterday, so the schools are calling now. Before covid, depending on the school term, we would have a lot of trips for those who are doing environmental science and tourism exams,” he said.



