MoBay swimmers earn spots on Jamaica's CARIFTA team

Four Western Jamaica swimmers are expected to represent at the Carifta Games.

The Amateur Swimming Association of Jamaica (ASAJ) last Wednesday ratified the members to represent Jamaica at the 2022 CARIFTA Swimming & Open Water Championships.

This after the 2020 and 2021 editions were cancelled due to the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a release, the swimming segment of the 2022 Carifta Swimming and Open Water Championships will get underway from April 16-19 at the Barbados Aquatic Centre in Wildey, Christ Church while the open water 5k event strokes off at the Southside beach venue at Carlisle Bay on April 20.

The 34-member Jamaican delegation features four rising swimmers from the second city: fifteen-year-old Leanna Wainwright of MoBay High, thirteen-year-old Leah Chin from Mt. Alvernia High, along with fourteen-year-old Benjamin Davis and twelve-year-old Talon Longmore from Cornwall College.

This is the third time in a row that Leanna Wainwright has qualified for the CARIFTA Championships. In 2019, Wainwright copped two gold medals in the individual 100-metre and 200-metre backstrokes races, respectively, as well as a bronze medal in the 50-metre backstroke competing in the 11–12-year-old category. Leanna also placed fifth in the 200-metre individual medley and earned a gold medal as part of the island's 400-metre medley relay team, which set a new National and CARIFTA Championship record. Leanna also got a silver medal in the four by 50-metre freestyle relay and finished fourth in the four by 100-metre freestyle relay.

This is the second time for Benjamin Davis, he qualified and was selected in 2020 but the championships were cancelled because of the pandemic.

First-timers Chin and Longmore are elated and excited for the opportunity to represent the West and Jamaica during the upcoming championships.

Despite the absence of a proper swimming pool in the western region, swimmers from the second city continue to exceed expectations.

Cuban-born head coach Adolfo Morales expressed his satisfaction and congratulated the swimmers for their hard work and dedicatiom, considering the challenges they face in Montego Bay.

“To be able to represent Jamaica at an international level is a great honour and accomplishment and they should be very proud,” he said.

Morales, who has been training the swimmers over the years, gushed about having half of the members of his competitive group selected to the national team.

“The potential in Montego Bay is greater than what people think,” added Morales while praising the young talent of the second city and lamenting the lack of facilities.

He hopes that this accomplishment is just the beginning and looks forward to placing more and more swimmers from the West on the national team in the future.

The swimmers, who currently balance their training between the beach and undersize pools when availability permits, are very grateful for the continued support of Doctor's Cave Beach Club and the Sea Garden Resort.

The Swimmers currently compete as Unattached MoBay and continue to wait on confirmation and ratification from ASAJ to establish their very own swim club and to proudly represent the West.