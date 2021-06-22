MoBay tax office workers strike over 'malfunctioning AC'

ST JAMES, Jamaica— Employees of the Tax Administration of Jamaica's Montego Bay office have gone on strike Tuesday over what they say is a lack of proper air conditioning units in the building.

Reports reaching OBSERVER ONLINE are that, on Monday, two employees were rushed to the Cornwall Regional Hospital in the parish after allegedly falling ill due to poor air circulation and ventilation in the building.

On Tuesday morning, after reportedly returning to work to realise that the air conditioning units were still out of service, the employees decided to strike, which has caused disruptions in the services provided by the tax office.

Additional information later.

Rochelle Clayton