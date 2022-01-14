Mobile property tax unit returns to St James this month

ST JAMES, Jamaica— The St James Property Tax Compliance team says it is hopeful that with the return of the Local Government and Rural Government's property tax mobile unit to the parish in January, more non-compliant people will be encouraged to clear up outstanding property tax payments.

As it stands, arrears of over J$394 million is owed in property taxes for areas inclusive of Coral Gardens, Torado Heights , Adelphi, Caanan, Somerton, Cornwall Courts and West Village, according to the entity. As such, the upcoming property tax promotional sessions are specially geared towards benefitting these and surrounding areas, it said.

The Mobile Tax unit is slated to visit the Cornwall Courts Community Centre on January 26, Adelphi square on January 27, 2022, Blue Diamond Shopping Centre in Ironshore on January 28, 2022 and Montego West Village on January 29, 2022.

Chief Executive Officer of the St James Municipal Corporation, Gerald Lee stated that “As the Mobile Property Tax Unit continues to make its rounds in St James, property owners, leases and tenants are being encouraged to comply and avoid penalties. Persons who find it challenging to make their annual payments are being encouraged to visit the locations to make queries and payments towards property taxes”.

“As part of our quick response, persons can reach out to Compliance Officers to make queries and payment arrangements regarding property taxes on any of the following numbers: (876) 553-1417, (876) 553-3875, (876) 553-3893 or( 876) 553-1415,” Lee added.

With emphasis on the convenience of the mobile unit and against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, residents especially the elderly are also being encouraged to utilise the mobile outstations to avoid the hassle of long lines at the Revenue Centre.

According to regional manager for the Local Government Tax Unit, Wendye Smith-Peterkin, “while there was great feedback from property owners last year, we do see where much more can be done. Likewise, we are highlighting the payment plan option which continues to be a staple feature being promoted. Persons who find it challenging to make their annual payments are being encouraged to visit the locations and utilise different payment options available.”

The promotional property tax outstations form part of the collaborative approach of the St James Municipal Corporation and the Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) to bring awareness to the public on the importance of paying property taxes.