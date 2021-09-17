Moderna COVID vaccine edges Pfizer in new US research

Moderna COVID vaccine edges Pfizer in new US researchFriday, September 17, 2021
WASHINGTON, United States (AFP) — A new study released by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday is the latest to suggest the Moderna COVID vaccine confers better long-term protection against hospitalisation than Pfizer.
CDC researchers conducted an analysis of nearly 3,689 adults who were hospitalised with severe COVID from March 11 to August 15, 2021 — a period that precedes and includes the dominance of the Delta variant.
Overall, 12.9 per cent were fully vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine, 20.0 per cent were vaccinated with Pfizer-BioNTech, and 3.1 per cent were vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson.
Over the entire period, the Moderna vaccine was 93 per cent effective against hospitalisation, Pfizer was 88 per cent effective, and J&J was 68 per cent effective.
The loss of efficacy against hospitalisation for Pfizer was particularly pronounced: it fell from 91 per cent in 14-120 days after vaccination to 77 per cent more than 120 days after vaccination.
By contrast, Moderna fell from 93 per cent to 92 per cent when comparing the same two periods.
The study also included a separate analysis of the levels of different types of antibodies provoked by the vaccines, taken from 100 volunteers.
The Moderna vaccine elicited higher levels of antibodies compared to Pfizer and J&J for a key part of the virus' spike protein, which it uses to invade cells.
There is accumulating research suggesting the Moderna vaccine's superiority over the Pfizer vaccine, including a previous CDC studies released last week.
The reasons aren't fully clear, but it could be because the dosage levels are higher — 100 micrograms against 30.
It could also be tied to the dosing interval, with the Pfizer shots given three weeks apart versus Moderna, which are given four weeks apart.
The Food and Drug Administration was holding a meeting of leading independent experts on Friday to weigh the question of giving third doses of Pfizer to the general population, not just immune compromised people.
