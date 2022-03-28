Molynes end Premier League first round in style

Molynes end Premier League first round in styleMonday, March 28, 2022
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Molynes United ended the first round of the Jamaica Premier League, powered by Digicel, on a high with back-to-back wins after outlasting Humble Lion 2-1 at Sabina Park on Monday.
Goals in the first half from Jeremy Nelson and substitute Tyrique Sutherland in the second half, carried Molynes United to their third win overall as they jumped to ninth spot on 10 points while Humble Lion with their fourth loss and second in a row dropped to 11th place on nine points, same as 10th place Tivoli Gardens who have a game in hand.
Molynes United's back-to-back wins came after they had lost four in a row and their confidence will be high going into the start of the second round.
Nelson was well placed in the 14th minute to tap in a sitter from a cross from the left side from Rashawn Livingstone after Molynes United had hit on a swift counter attack.
Sutherland struck in the 67th minute, less than five minutes after he replaced Tyrique Wilson, punishing the Humble Lion goalkeeper Keniel Petrie after he mishandled the ball twice in one possession, with a thunderous strike from distance.
Humble Lion made the last 15 minutes of the game interesting after they scored only their second goal in the last five games when Keneil Hyde's speculative shot was deflected past the Molynes United's goalkeeper in the 76th minute.
-Paul A Reid
