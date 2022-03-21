Molynes snap four-game losing skid to beat Portmore

Molynes snap four-game losing skid to beat PortmoreMonday, March 21, 2022
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Molynes United snapped a four-game losing skid to beat Portmore United 2-0 in their Jamaica Premier League, powered by Digicel game at Sabina Park on Monday.
Goals from teenager Carrick Stewart in the first half and first-time national invitee Nicholas Nelson in the second half gave Molynes United their second win of the season and took them to seven points and back into 11th place in the 12 team league.
It was back-to-back losses for Portmore United, however, after they were outscored 3-2 by Dunbeholden last week and sipped to seventh place and out of a play-off spot.
Stewart gave Molynes the lead in the ninth minute when he volleyed home a cross from Sergeni Frankson from about four yards out.
Nelson doubled the lead in the 53rd minute when he finished off a good team move and a back heel from his brother Jeremy to guide the ball past the Portmore United goalkeeper Benjamin Williams.
-Paul A Reid
