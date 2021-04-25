Mom finds man raping pre-teen daughter

KINGSTON, Jamaica— A mother searching for her pre-teen daughter who went missing after attending online classes at a relative's home found her being assaulted by a man in an abandoned building.

Reports are that the child was sent to a relative's home to use the Internet for online school last Monday, and when she did not return home for lunch at the usual time, her mother became concerned.

Attempts to contact the child failed, after which the mother started searching in the community. She found the child being assaulted by a man in an abandoned house, and raised an alarm.

The suspect ran, leaving behind clothes, a knife, and a cell phone.

The police are investigating.