Mom finds man raping pre-teen daughter

Mom finds man raping pre-teen daughterSunday, April 25, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica— A mother searching for her pre-teen daughter who went missing after attending online classes at a relative's home found her being assaulted by a man in an abandoned building.
Reports are that the child was sent to a relative's home to use the Internet for online school last Monday, and when she did not return home for lunch at the usual time, her mother became concerned.
Attempts to contact the child failed, after which the mother started searching in the community. She found the child being assaulted by a man in an abandoned house, and raised an alarm.
The suspect ran, leaving behind clothes, a knife, and a cell phone.
The police are investigating.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy