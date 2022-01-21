Mom of Edwin Allen scorer proud of son's performance

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica — Mother of 17-year-old Edwin Allen student, Alwayne “Lemmy” Bryan, who scored one of the winning goals to capture the Ben Francis Cup, Friday, was at a loss for words when she received news of her son's performance.

The Frankfield-Clarendon-based school beat St Elizabeth Technical High School (STETHS) 3-2 on the St Elizabeth-based school's home turf.

Bryan's mom Shellian Russell also known as “Bupsy” was at her business place in Green River just outside of Frankfield Town when she got the news that her son's goal was among those that took the team to victory.

With tears of joys intermittently broken by bouts of laughter it took Russell some time to compose herself to give a reaction.

“I feel so happy, I feel so proud,” she brimmed with laughter. “Words cannot explain how I feel. I feel so happy; I feel so proud for my son. Sonny, I love you so much.”

The entire town of Frankfield is in a jubilant mood as their school snatched up the Ben Francis Cup in dominant fashion.

Anthony Henry