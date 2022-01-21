Mom of Edwin Allen scorer proud of son's performance

Mom of Edwin Allen scorer proud of son's performanceFriday, January 21, 2022
|
ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica — Mother of 17-year-old Edwin Allen student, Alwayne “Lemmy” Bryan, who scored one of the winning goals to capture the Ben Francis Cup, Friday, was at a loss for words when she received news of her son's performance.
The Frankfield-Clarendon-based school beat St Elizabeth Technical High School (STETHS) 3-2 on the St Elizabeth-based school's home turf.
Bryan's mom Shellian Russell also known as “Bupsy” was at her business place in Green River just outside of Frankfield Town when she got the news that her son's goal was among those that took the team to victory.
With tears of joys intermittently broken by bouts of laughter it took Russell some time to compose herself to give a reaction.
“I feel so happy, I feel so proud,” she brimmed with laughter. “Words cannot explain how I feel. I feel so happy; I feel so proud for my son. Sonny, I love you so much.”
The entire town of Frankfield is in a jubilant mood as their school snatched up the Ben Francis Cup in dominant fashion.
Anthony Henry
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy