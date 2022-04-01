Mom of two toddlers who died in fire gets bail; charged with negligence

MAY PEN, Clarendon — The mother of two toddlers who perished in a fire in Hayesfield, Race Course on March 24, was on Friday granted bail in the sum of $800,000 when she appeared in the Lionel Town Courthouse to answer charges in relation to their death. Micey Walters, who was taken into custody on Tuesday, is to return to court on June 3.

Her attorney, Nickoy Ferguson, has expressed confidence in his client's innocence.

“She was brought before the courts under the Child Care and Protection Act under section nine which, in summary, states that the Crown is alleging that she, being an adult that had care of a child, neglected the child and as a result that caused harm to both children in this instance,” he told Observer Online.

“When the matter was called up and the allegations were outlined, I made an application for bail and it was successful. I will be very limited with my comments because I know this is a matter that has been in the public eye, and with good reason. Because when matters are before the court, you say as little as possible. We are confident that Miss Walters is not guilty of the offences charged. I hasten to say however that really, this was a very tragic situation and we don't want to minimise it. I will be representing Miss Walters and at the appropriate time the court will hand out an appropriate ruling.”

Four-year-old Abigail and her three-year-old sister Kayla Tomlinson burned to death while home alone. Shortly after the fire, their grandfather Collin Walters said his daughter had left to take lunch to the girls' father who was working at a nearby construction site.

