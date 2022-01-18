Mona High booted from Walker Cup final

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Mona High have forfeited their place in the final of the ISSA Walker Cup after they were found to have used two ineligible players in their semi-final game against Kingston Technical last week.

The move was confirmed Tuesday morning by ISSA in a press release.

Kingston Technical will meet defending champions St Catherine High in the final, set for Stadium East on Saturday, January 22.

In the semi-finals, the Craig Butler-coached Mona had beaten Kingston Technical 5-0 but had used the two players who had received red cards in their Manning Cup quarter-final loss to St Andrew Technical at the Ashenheim Stadium at Jamaica College on December 17, 2021.

St Catherine High had beaten Excelsior High 2-1 in their semi-final after playing out a 1-1 draw at the Stadium East field Friday.

