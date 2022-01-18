Mona High booted from Walker Cup final

Mona High booted from Walker Cup finalTuesday, January 18, 2022
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Mona High have forfeited their place in the final of the ISSA Walker Cup after they were found to have used two ineligible players in their semi-final game against Kingston Technical last week.
The move was confirmed Tuesday morning by ISSA in a press release.
Kingston Technical will meet defending champions St Catherine High in the final, set for Stadium East on Saturday, January 22.
In the semi-finals, the Craig Butler-coached Mona had beaten Kingston Technical 5-0 but had used the two players who had received red cards in their Manning Cup quarter-final loss to St Andrew Technical at the Ashenheim Stadium at Jamaica College on December 17, 2021.
St Catherine High had beaten Excelsior High 2-1 in their semi-final after playing out a 1-1 draw at the Stadium East field Friday.
Paul A Reid
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy