Mona High into first football final

KINGSTON, Jamaica — History was created as Mona High qualified for their first football final after whipping Kingston Technical 5-0 in their semi-final of the ISSA Walker Cup knock-out at the stadium east field today.

Romarion Thomas scored a first half brace to lead the Craig Butler-coached team with strikes in the 27th and 43rd minutes while Robino Gordon made it 3-0 in the 51st minute, Keneldo Brown added number four three minutes later in the 54th minute while Damon Whitfield added a fifth in the 73rd minute.

Mona will now await the winner of the other semi-final game between defending champions St Catherine High and Excelsior High (a repeat of the 2019 final) for the January 22 final.

- Paul A Reid