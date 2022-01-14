Mona High into first football final

Mona High into first football finalFriday, January 14, 2022
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — History was created as Mona High qualified for their first football final after whipping Kingston Technical 5-0 in their semi-final of the ISSA Walker Cup knock-out at the stadium east field today.
Romarion Thomas scored a first half brace to lead the Craig Butler-coached team with strikes in the 27th and 43rd minutes while Robino Gordon made it 3-0 in the 51st minute, Keneldo Brown added number four three minutes later in the 54th minute while Damon Whitfield added a fifth in the 73rd minute.
Mona will now await the winner of the other semi-final game between defending champions St Catherine High and Excelsior High (a repeat of the 2019 final) for the January 22 final.
- Paul A Reid
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy