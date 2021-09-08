Moneague College extends condolences in unfortunate septic tank incident

ST ANN, Jamaica — The Moneague College has expressed deep regrets regarding the death of three independent contractors arising from the events of September 6 on its campus in Moneague, St Ann.

Two of the men — 56-year-old Joslyn Henry and 46-year-old Kurk Kerr — died while cleaning the tank. The third man, Beckford Gordon, a resident of Old Harbour, also in St Catherine, who went into the tank to check on his co-workers, died at hospital later. The authorities believe toxic fumes inside the tank led to their deaths.

While offering its condolences to the families and colleagues of the deceased, the college said it is co-operating fully in the police investigation of the matter.

According to the college, it procured the services of an established provider to maintain the septic system at the main campus, in Moneague. It said the contractor had been engaged in the past to provide a similar service to the institution.

The job started on September 3 and was at the final stage on September 6 when the unfortunate accident took place.

The College's administration was advised that during the cleaning of the tank, three employees of the company experienced distress.

It said emergency procedures were immediately activated, and the relevant authorities were notified.

The Fire Brigade and JDF personnel arrived on the scene and attempted life-saving measures, unfortunately two of the technicians died on spot. The third technician died the following morning after he was taken to the St Ann's Bay hospital to be treated.

The College said no member of staff was involved in the cleaning activities and no other parties were injured.

