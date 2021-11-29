Montague declares JLP engines oiled and ready for Local Government Elections, but PM in no hurry to call it

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Party chairman, Robert Montague, told the Jamaica Labour Party's (JLP) 78th annual general conference held virtually on Sunday, that it is ready for a Local Government Elections although Prime Minister Andrew Holness says he is in no rush to call one.

Montague poked fun at the Opposition People's National Party (PNP) for appearing not to be election ready.

"We know that some people somewhere else not ready because they are calling on the Prime Minister to sign a Memorandum of Understanding not to keep any elections. Which Opposition party you know don't want an election? Something is not right.

"Never before has this party been stronger, united and resolute on our mission. We must leave arrogance behind, humble ourselves and know how we got here and who helped us," he said before ending his remarks by throwing more shades at the PNP.

"There was a little boy in St Mary who reached school late one day. The teacher was about to punish him and him shout out 'mi late miss, because mi dog have puppy and all a dem a PNP. The teacher smiled and said, go in and sit down. The next week Inspector visited the school and teacher wanted to impress Inspector because she knows he is a PNP.

"She said 'Tommy, tell Inspector about your dog but more importantly about the puppies'. Him seh 'yes, mi dog have puppy last week and all a dem a Labourite, a Bro Gad dem seh. Teacher seh 'but last week you said they were PNP. He said, 'that was before dem open dem eye. Dem eye open now and all dem can see a prosperity."

Jason Cross