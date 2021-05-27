Montague highlights improvements at depots

Montague highlights improvements at depotsThursday, May 27, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Transport and Mining, Robert Montague says the Island Traffic Authority's Learner Driver Road Code test is doing well as it transitions over time to full electronic testing which he anticipates will result in more people appreciating the road code.
The minister was making his contribution to the 2021/22 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives yesterday.
He said solar lighting upgrades will continue at the depots, along with the digitisation of records.
The minister added that geofencing for vehicles that are to be examined is far advanced.
“We are moving to acquire four driving simulators… as part of the yard test to ensure that people have control of the vehicle before going on the road. The networking of each depot is complete and they are all linked,” he said.
Montague also told the house that Colonel Daniel Pryce has been appointed the new Director General of the Island Traffic Authority adding that the recent rotation of senior members has brought new ideas to the entity.
He said that the ministry is “excited about the new plans that are in place and we continue to build out the new structure of the body while we continue to implement innovative plans”.
