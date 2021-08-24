Montague loses sister and cousin to COVID just one day apart

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Transport and Mining Minister, Robert Montague is in mourning following the passing of his sister and cousin just one day apart after each contracted COVID-19.

Montague's sister, Carlene Angela Rodney died on Sunday, August 22 and his cousin Dorrette Palmer Lobban, affectionately known as “Aunt Betty”, died on Monday, August 23, according to a release from the ruling Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) on Tuesday.

The JLP, for which Montague serves as chairman, stated that both women ailed for a short period of time after contracting COVID-19.

The party expressed condolences to Montague and other Jamaicans who have lost loved ones to the respiratory illness which has claimed more than 1,400 lives in the island.

“The Jamaica Labour Party assures its Chairman and all Jamaicans who've lost friends and relatives to COVID-19 of its support during the difficult time which they are encountering,” said the JLP.

“We ask that you keep Minister Montague, his family and all Jamaicans who've lost loved ones to the virus in your prayers,” the release continued, adding “The JLP implores Jamaicans to remain confident that though the country is going through difficult times, we will emerge stronger.”

Jamaica is currently grappling with a third wave of coronavirus infections, and on Monday recorded its highest ever 24-hour increase in cases, 879.