Montague resigns

Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Robert Montague has resigned from the Prime Minister Andrew Holness-led Cabinet with immediate effect.

Montague handed in his resignation to Holness late Friday.

A terse statement from Jamaica House stated that Holness met with Montague who expressed that it was a privilege to have had the “opportunity to serve at the highest levels in government”.

Montague's resignation comes days after an Integrity Commission report stated that he allowed six people of questionable character to be issued with firearms licences while he was national security minister.

Since being appointed to Holness's Cabinet in 2016, the Jamaica Labour Party chairman has been dogged by numerous allegations of corruption, negligence and abuse of public trust at several statutory entities under his stewardship.