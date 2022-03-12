Montague resigns
Embattled minister walks after damning gun licensing reportSaturday, March 12, 2022
|
Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Robert Montague has resigned from the Prime Minister Andrew Holness-led Cabinet with immediate effect.
Montague handed in his resignation to Holness late Friday.
A terse statement from Jamaica House stated that Holness met with Montague who expressed that it was a privilege to have had the “opportunity to serve at the highest levels in government”.
Montague's resignation comes days after an Integrity Commission report stated that he allowed six people of questionable character to be issued with firearms licences while he was national security minister.
Since being appointed to Holness's Cabinet in 2016, the Jamaica Labour Party chairman has been dogged by numerous allegations of corruption, negligence and abuse of public trust at several statutory entities under his stewardship.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy