Montague to update Parliament on Jamalco situation today

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Transport and Mining, Robert Montague, is expected to update Parliament on the situation at the Jamalco bauxite plant in Hayes, Clarendon, following a fire in late August.

The company said then that its powerhouse was extensively damaged in a fire that broke out in that section of its refinery on August 22.

The fire began at approximately 3:00 pm, and four units from the Jamaica Fire Brigade supported Jamalco's fire department to extinguish the blaze and assisted with the cooling down operations.

A release from Jamalco then said no one was seriously injured in the incident, but that seven employees who suffered from smoke inhalation were treated at its medical facility.

The company also said that a full assessment of the damage would have been done in the coming days, to determine the cause of the fire and estimate the full extent of the damage. However, there was no public announcement since then.

Jamalco is a joint venture between General Alumina Jamaica Limited (a member of the Noble Group) and Clarendon Alumina Production (CAP) Limited, a state-owned company. The company's powerhouse produces power, compressed air and steam for the refining operations.

