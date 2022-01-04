Montego Bay Chamber salutes James Moss-Solomon

ST JAMES, Jamaica—The Montego Bay Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MBCCI) has paid tribute to the late James Moss-Solomon, who was a former Jamaica Chamber of Commerce president, describing him as “a giant of a man”.

In a release the MBCCI stated that Moss-Solomon was a strong supporter of education in western Jamaica, playing a pivotal role in the establishment and the sustainability of the Mona School of Business Management (MSBM) Western Jamaica Campus in Montego Bay.

“His strong support of the development of quality executive leaders in the west, signalled to us the business community that he cared about the future of those who would manage the region,” said Janet Silvera, president of the MBCCI.

Silvera further stated that research shows Moss-Solomon was selfless and made himself available for students who had their varied projects conducted on organisations in western Jamaica.

She added that he was very sociable and had a wealth of practical leadership knowledge that he willingly imparted.

This was confirmed by Chamber member, Sandra March, who shared that the late businessman and mentor, led to the development of strong student-lecturer-mentorship relations for the school's executive students.

"His legacy impacted the MSBM western campus and will certainly live on,” said March.

Moss-Solomon who was the executive in residence for MSBM and the link between the school and the business community made people, no matter what strata of the society they were from, very comfortable.