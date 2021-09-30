Montego Bay Mayor calls for speedy passage of new Road Traffic Act

ST JAMES, Jamaica — Mayor of Montego Bay and Chairman of the St James Municipal Corporation, Councillor Leeroy Williams, is urging the government to move with alacrity in completing and implementing regulations for the new Road Traffic Act.

Mayor Williams' call comes against the background of the number of road crashes which have occurred along the section of the North Coast Highway from the round-about at Donald Sangster International Airport to the St James/Trelawny border, more popularly known as the “Elegant Corridor”.

The latest crash, which involved five vehicles, occurred on Thursday night and left 53-year-old Lincoln Blake, a vendor of Wellington Street in Falmouth, Trelawny dead and a number of other people hospitalized.

Mayor Williams said the new Road Traffic Act could play a major role in curbing excessive speeding and breaches, which take place along the Elegant Corridor and other roadways.

“We continue to see and hear of motorists racing along the Elegant Corridor and this often times lead to deadly crashes. I am very confident that once the new Road Traffic Act is passed into law and is enforced by the Jamaica Constabulary Force, we should see a change in the driving habits by those who continue to breach," he said.

He added that, "the amended Road Traffic Act, which has new offences, larger fines and harsher penalties for motor vehicle operators who breach the law, will assist in curbing the bad driving practices, as once caught offenders will no longer get away lightly."

Meanwhile, Councillor for the Rose Hall Division, Anthony Murray, said there needs to be some infrastructural changes along sections of the Rose Hall main road, noting that the area has become a speeding trap. Councillor Murray is also of the view that the section of the highway which runs from Rose Hall to Greenwood should be designated a school zone to force motorists to reduce their speed.

Among the offences for which heavy fines will be imposed under the new Road Traffic Act are driving without the required motor vehicle insurance coverage ($20,000); driving a motor vehicle without being the holder of a permit or driver's license ($40,000); failure of a driver to obey the traffic light ($24,000); loud noise within silent zones and failure to wear a protective helmet ($5,000); failure to comply with traffic signs ($10,000); and failure to stop at a pedestrian crossing ($12,000).

Mayor Williams also used the opportunity to extend condolences to the family and friends of Blake and is hoping that those who were injured will recover quickly.