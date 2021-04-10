Montego Bay mayor urges residents to take COVID vaccination

ST JAMES, Jamaica— Mayor of Montego Bay, Councillor Leeroy Williams, has given his full support to the local vaccination programme in the fight against the deadly coronavirus (COVID-19).

“I want to implore Jamaicans who have not yet done so, to step up and take the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as it is available to them. As the Mayor of the City of Montego Bay and Chairman of the St James Municipal Corporation, I must lead by example, so I, along with some councillors, have received our first jab,” said Mayor Williams.

Speaking at the St James Municipal Corporation's monthly meeting on Thursday, Williams explained that vaccination against deadly diseases is not taboo to modern society, as the first vaccination was recorded in 1796.

“Modern vaccine history began in the late 1800, about 1796, with the discovery of smallpox immunization by Edward Jenner, an English man. This pivotal step led to substantial progress in the prevention of infectious diseases with vaccines for multiple infectious diseases. Over time, cholera, anthrax, the plague, and the polio vaccines were developed,” he emphasised.

He further noted that the importation of the COVID-19 vaccine to Jamaica, brings hope of the near end of the pandemic to the Jamaican Government.

“Every dose of the COVID-19 vaccine which arrives in Jamaica brings the promise of protection from the disease's infection for more families. It is the hope of the government that this pandemic will end soon, and that Jamaicans can return to life pre-COVID, which includes the reopening of schools and other critical services,” he said.

Acknowledging that regardless of the scientific facts and history, there are some resistances to the vaccine, the mayor appealed to those groups to recognise that the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is real.

“Despite the evidence of health gains by immunization programmes, there has always been resistance to vaccines from some groups. There are currently conspiracy theories that the vaccine is unsafe, unhealthy and would alter one's DNA and give one the disease itself. The narratives are persistent and intrude on the real world, but I want to say to the unbelievers, wake up, COVID-19 is real,” urged Mayor Williams.

Rochelle Clayton