Month-end Saturday openings for select tax offices

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) says it will open select tax offices this Saturday and every last Saturday of the month for the remainder of the 2021/22 financial year.

According to the administration, the service enhancement is being implemented to provide taxpayers with a convenient option of doing business on these weekends, as well as to alleviate the usually high walk-in traffic at tax offices during the busy month-end weekday period.

The TAJ said the St Andrew (Constant Spring), Montego Bay, Mandeville, Savanna-La-Mar, St Ann's Bay, and Old Harbour tax offices will operate between the hours of 10:00 am and 2:00 pm.

It said the Portmore Tax Office will continue its usual weekly Saturday operations, with adjusted business hours being 9:00 am to 2:00 pm.

The TAJ said operating times may be subject to adjustments resulting from announced curfew hours in keeping with the Disaster Risk Management Act.

The administration said individuals wishing to make payments for property tax may opt to utilise the added convenience of TAJ's weekend operating hours, as they have until June 30, 2021 before any penalty may be applied.

It added that motorists who have not as yet collected their printed driver's licence cards, are able to do so at any of the listed locations, if their applications were dropped off there.

Taxpayers will be able to access taxpayer service activities including processing motor vehicle registration and other motor vehicle transactions, applying for a taxpayer registration number (TRN), dropping off documents for the renewal of their driver's licence, and make tax and fee payments, the TAJ said.

It said, however, that audit and compliance activities will not be available during the Saturday operations.