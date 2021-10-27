Month-end Saturday openings for select tax offices

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Over $244 million, which translates to approximately 19,000 payments, has been collected through business operations at select tax offices on the last Saturday of every month since April.

This is according to a statement released this morning by the Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ).

The administration is reminding the public that select tax offices remain open this Saturday, October 30 and every last Saturday of the month for the remainder of the 2021/22 financial year, subject to any announcements by the government on COVID containment measures.

The tax offices that will operate this Saturday between the hours of 10:00 am and 2:00 pm are St Andrew, Montego Bay, Mandeville, Savanna-La-Mar, St Ann’s Bay, and Old Harbour.

The Portmore Tax Office will continue its usual weekly Saturday operations, with adjusted business hours (9:00 am - 2:00 pm).

The TAJ said the Saturday service enhancement continues to provide taxpayers with a convenient option of doing business on these weekends, as well as alleviates the usually high walk-in traffic at tax offices during the busy month-end weekday period.

Persons wishing to make payments for property tax may opt to utilise the added convenience of TAJ’s weekend operating hours, while motorists who have not as yet collected their printed driver’s licence cards can do so at any of the listed locations if their applications were dropped off there.

Taxpayers will also be able to access taxpayer service activities including processing motor vehicle registration and other motor vehicle transactions, applying for a taxpayer registration number (TRN), dropping off documents for the renewal of their Driver’s Licence, and making tax and fee payments, the TAJ noted.