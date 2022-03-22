Montpelier on police radar after string of murders in St James

ST JAMES, Jamaica - A string of recent killings has landed the once peaceful community of Montpelier in St James, on the police's radar.

"The area has caught our attention because it was not one of the areas that has a history of gang violence or high crime in recent years," assistant commissioner of Police Clifford Chambers told OBSERVER ONLINE.

"We had not had any information that there is any tension with any faction, syndicate or gang and now we are having a couple of murders which is cause for concern," he added.

Since the start of the year, there have been at least four murders in the community. The most recent occurred on March 19.

In that incident, 32-year-old Romario Humes, a farmer from Montpelier, died after he was shot by unknown assailants. The Anchovy police report that about 8:30 pm they were called to the community after Humes' body was found along the road with multiple gunshot wounds.

Another farmer, Kemar Piggot, was killed as he walked along the main road on March 2. In February, Brandon Doeman was killed, while in January up-and-coming artiste Javon Willie -- who went by the stage name Kapella Don -- was killed.

Preliminary investigations do not indicate that the killings are linked. Chambers said he is "still seeking verification on that" and that he and his team have put measures in place to prevent more bloodshed.

"What we are doing now... is some proactive policing in this space to guard against the potential of any more happening... We're doing road policing generally, we've put patrols in the space and some high-visibility activities. Outside of that, we are waiting on investigations and intel to cause us to be a little more targeted in going to the root of these murders and to see if they are linked too," he said.