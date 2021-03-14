Monument to supercentenarian 'Aunt V' ready by September says Grange

Monument to supercentenarian 'Aunt V' ready by September says GrangeSunday, March 14, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange, says the monument to Violet Moss Brown, who died at age 117, is set to become the first in a series to mark Jamaica's Diamond Jubilee.
Moss-Brown, who was affectionately called 'Aunt V', died on September 15, 2017 at the age of 117 years and 189 days — a few months after she officially claimed the title of world's 'Oldest living person' on July 27, 2017. She also held the title of 'Oldest living woman'.
In a statement today Grange said the monument, a life-size bust, will be erected in Duanvale, Trelawny, where 'Aunt V' lived.
Grange said that arrangements are being made to “have the bust ready for unveiling on the anniversary of 'Aunt V's passing.”
The ministry will also be working with the Trelawny Municipal Corporation to honour 'Aunt V'. Mayor of Falmouth, Councillor Collin Gager, said Palmers Crescent, the road on which 'Aunt V's home is located, will be renamed in honour of the supercentenarian.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy