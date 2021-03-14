Monument to supercentenarian 'Aunt V' ready by September says Grange

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange, says the monument to Violet Moss Brown, who died at age 117, is set to become the first in a series to mark Jamaica's Diamond Jubilee.

Moss-Brown, who was affectionately called 'Aunt V', died on September 15, 2017 at the age of 117 years and 189 days — a few months after she officially claimed the title of world's 'Oldest living person' on July 27, 2017. She also held the title of 'Oldest living woman'.

In a statement today Grange said the monument, a life-size bust, will be erected in Duanvale, Trelawny, where 'Aunt V' lived.

Grange said that arrangements are being made to “have the bust ready for unveiling on the anniversary of 'Aunt V's passing.”

The ministry will also be working with the Trelawny Municipal Corporation to honour 'Aunt V'. Mayor of Falmouth, Councillor Collin Gager, said Palmers Crescent, the road on which 'Aunt V's home is located, will be renamed in honour of the supercentenarian.