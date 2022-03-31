Monymusk Plantation Rums cops 3 prestigious IWSC Awards

KINGSTON, Jamaica - National Rums of Jamaica Limited's Monymusk Plantation Rums walked away with three titles from this year's staging of the International Wine and Spirits Competition (IWSC) Awards.

The IWSC, which is considered as the world's largest and most influential spirits awards company, saw its biggest number of entries this year and assessed over 4,000 spirits from over 90 countries. Monymusk Plantation's White Overproof Rum and Special Gold Rum ranked exceedingly well, earning 91 and 90 points respectively out of a maximum of 100.

Labelling the White Overproof as “aromatic” and the Special Gold as “characterful”, the panel of 85 spirits experts awarded both rums with silver medals.

Meanwhile Monymusk Plantation's Classic Gold Rum copped a bronze medal.

“We are absolutely elated with this recognition from the IWSC. With so many entries this year and an increase in the number of entrants in the rum category as well, we consider this as a win for the brand and for the Jamaica rum product," said National Rums of Jamaica CEO, Martha Miller.

"There is such variety in the local offerings and to see the Monymusk brand gaining popularity and recognition on the international scene is a proud accomplishment for us."

The IWSC reported a 23 per cent increase in entries for the rum category compared to last year.