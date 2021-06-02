Moodfest organisers adamant hotel gave go-ahead for event

ST JAMES, Jamaica — Quentin Ellison, a spokesman for the now cancelled Mood Festival 2021, says they have written proof that event organisers went through all the “correct” channels with the hotel billed as the location for the music festival. The hotel, the Grand Palladium Resort in Hanover, has distanced itself from the event.

"I personally did not make any arrangements with government agencies,” Ellison told OBSERVER ONLINE on Tuesday. “We went through all of the correct channels that we thought that we were able to make. I am an American; I can't just tell somebody I am going have an event at your place. So, we went through the proper channels to make this a legitimate, legitimate thing," he insisted.

He added, "We wanted to reach out and make the Jamaican public know that we are a legitimate company, we have all communications from the parties involved; in person and… written agreements. We are prepared to provide [the] documentation."

When asked to provide the proof, he referred OBSERVER ONLINE to his attorney, Jennifer Housen, saying that she has all the documents and details. Housen had earlier told the OBSERVER they are “communicating with the Grand Palladium as to any statements or any responses they may have given the Government".

Ellison explained that their intention had been to safely host an event and arrangements had been put in place to ensure revellers — made up of locals and tourists — adhered to the COVID-19 safety protocols.

"Honestly, we had the COVID protocols [in place]. You either had to have the vaccine or you had to have a negative test within 48 hours of the event, so we were taking all precautions,” he said.

Asked how many patrons had been expected at the event, he said the numbers were, “well within the COVID protocols and guidelines presented by the Grand Palladium”.

While conceding that Moodfest would have been the first concert he and his team were hosting, Ellison stressed that they have staged other international events in the past and he has taken issue with the event being described as a scam.

“It is just so sad that those words were used about us," Ellison lamented.

A war of words erupted on the weekend between Jamaica Tourist Board senior strategist Delano Seiveright, the Grand Palladium, and Housen. It all began when Seiveright warned that there were events being promoted, including Moodfest, which appeared to be scams.

"Lots of scams re partying in Jamaica luring unsuspecting Americans primarily...," he said on Twitter on May 30.

Moodfest had been advertised to be staged at the Grand Palladium from September 16-20. The hotel has, however, sought to clear the air.

"In the spirit of absolute clarity, there is no events agreement with the organisers of Mood Festival 2021, therefore same will not be hosted at our properties as advertised," the resort said in a written statement over the weekend.

"The Grand Palladium Jamaica & Grand Palladium Lady Hamilton Resorts & Spa continue to be guided by the COVID-19 regulations as outlined by the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Tourism in Jamaica."

But, on Tuesday, Housen repeated her intention to protect her client's reputation.

"If both the Ministry of Tourism and the Grand Palladium are going to double down on their position — which we say is inaccurate, misleading and affects our client's reputation — then we will not necessarily proceed with any sort of back and forth. We will just have to make sure that it is dealt with through the appropriate legal channels," she told OBSERVER ONLINE.

Horace Hines