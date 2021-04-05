Morass fire in Negril

Morass fire in NegrilMonday, April 05, 2021
NEGRIL, Hanover — Firefighters spent all day Sunday monitoring and trying to contain a morass fire that had been burning in the resort town of Negril.
The fire, which covers a wide area of the morass, reportedly started on Saturday and raged throughout Sunday.
A morass is low, soft, wet ground that contains below water decomposition materials from plants and animals that often produce marsh gas, which may self-ignite occasionally.
Hotelier and President of the Negril Chamber of Commerce Richard Wallace said such a fire is not the first for the resort town.
“It usually burns but it creates a lot of smoke that causes a lot of air pollution it creates a lot of soot that covers a vast area of Negril and messes up everything,” stated Wallace, who noted that it is also affecting the health of people in the area.
“It is not good for the morass either because it kills out the plants and the animals. It doesn't allow the morass to function the way it should. So it is not something that we are happy about even though it hasn't created any physical damage to private properties or so,” added Wallace.
Wallace said the incident has occurred at a time when a lot of hotels in the area are fully booked for the Easter weekend by both locals and overseas guests.
“This weekend we are full. So, it is very unfortunate that on the weekend that we have a lot of guests in Negril that this is happening because all of the properties that are downwind of this fire are affected more seriously,” disclosed Wallace.
Anthony Lewis
