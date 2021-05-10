More COVID deaths reported in T&T, Guyana

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) — Trinidad and Tobago and Guyana recorded deaths from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic over the last 24 hours, while Antigua and Barbuda and Barbados reported new cases of the virus.

In the case of Barbados, education and health authorities announced that new measures had been put in place as students from two schools where positive tests had been recorded, were preparing to return to their classrooms this week.

The death toll in Trinidad and Tobago reached 211 on Sunday after eight more deaths were recorded.

The Ministry of Health said that one young adult was among the eight new deaths and that a further 233 people have been registered as newly infected, bringing the number of active cases to 3,907.

The Ministry of Health said in its daily bulletin said 13,355 people have tested positive for the virus since the first case was diagnosed in March last year.

On Saturday, Trinidad and Tobago recorded its highest number of infections within a 24-hour period when 402 people were confirmed with the virus and seven more people died at public health institutions.

Among those who have succumbed to the virus is national bodybuilding icon Lawrence “The Beast” Marshall, who had been admitted to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex (EWMSC) last Friday.

The authorities said that there are 408 people in state sanctioned quarantine facilities, 3,278 at isolation at home.

In Guyana, another person who tested positive for COVID-19 has died, taking the total number of deaths from the pandemic since March 2020 to 325.

The latest fatality is a 60-year-old male from Region 9 (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo). The Ministry of Health had earlier reported the death of another male, taking the death toll for May thus far to 24, while the death toll in April, which has been Guyana's deadliest month in the pandemic thus far, is 66.

Since March 4, this year, Guyana has seen a surge in both the number of additional people infected daily and the number of lives lost due to COVID-19. In just two months since March 4,125 lives have been lost.

In Antigua and Barbuda, the most recent report received by the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment shows that six new cases of the virus.

The new cases were the results from 251 samples. The authorities said that two recovered cases were recorded on May 6 increasing the total to 1170.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda is 1,237, inclusive of 35 active cases. Of these active cases four are hospitalised with all being considered mild.

Barbados has recorded nine new positive cases of COVID-19 — three males and six females — over the weekend from among the 504 tests.

Four people recovered from the virus and were discharged. There are currently 105 people in isolation.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has moved to 3,942. There have been 3,856 recoveries and 45 deaths since March 2020.