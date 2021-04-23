More businesses added to ENDS pilot

KINGSTON, Jamaica — More businesses have been approved to operate under the E-commerce National Delivery System (ENDS) in an effort to diversify services offered during the coronavirus (COVID-19) curfew hours.

According to the Ministry of National Security, the official ENDS website has also been upgraded to allow potential vendors in participating parishes to submit applications online. The updated list of approved businesses can be viewed via the system's website at www.ends.gov.jm.

The ministry said it is expected that the ENDS Pilot Programme will see significant expansion to other locations in the coming weeks as the Government seeks to “balance lives with livelihoods.”

The ministry said Minister without Portfolio, Matthew Samuda will update Cabinet on the readiness for a national rollout of ENDS at the sitting of the Cabinet on Monday, April 26. Following this, Prime Minister Andrew Holness will also make an announcement on the schedule for expansion.

The web-based ENDS system was designed to enable quick-service industry and delivery stakeholders to register on the platform, to operate until midnight in Kingston; Portmore, St Catherine; and Montego Bay, St James. The platform facilitates the application process and is a gateway to a list of approved online delivery service providers.

The Government reiterated that the delivery system is built on equity and transparency and said all e-commerce, quick service operators and delivery services will be able to participate once they have met the requirements to participate. The registration of businesses and vendors is ongoing, the ministry added.