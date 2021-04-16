More businesses approved under ENDS

More businesses approved under ENDSFriday, April 16, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Several new restaurants, pharmacies and supermarkets in Kingston, Portmore, St Catherine and Montego Bay, St James have been added as approved businesses under the E-commerce National Delivery System (ENDS).
According to the Ministry of National Security, the official ENDS website has also been upgraded to allow potential vendors in participating parishes to submit applications online.
The ministry said the pilot programme is expected to expand to other locations in the coming weeks.
Minister without Portfolio in the ministry, Matthew Samuda is scheduled to update the Cabinet on the readiness for a national rollout of ENDS at its next sitting on Monday, April 19.
Following which, Prime Minister Andrew Holness is expected to make an announcement on the schedule for expansion.
The web-based ENDS system enables quick-service industry and delivery stakeholders to register on the platform, to operate until midnight in Kingston, Portmore, St Catherine, and Montego Bay, St James during the COVID-19 curfew hours.
The platform facilitates the application process and is a gateway to a list of approved online delivery service providers.
The ministry said the delivery system is built on equity and transparency and all e-commerce, quick service operators and delivery services will be able to participate once they have met the requirements to participate.
The registration of businesses and vendors is ongoing and customers may view the current listing of approved vendors on the portal's official website.
