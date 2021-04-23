More cases of the Brazilian variant of COVID-19 virus detected in T&T

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) — Trinidad and Tobago health authorities Friday urged the population to be “extra vigilant” after confirming that three persons had contracted the Brazilian variant (P1) of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Ministry of Health in a statement, said that the samples were confirmed by the University of the West Indies (UWI) that conducts genetic sequencing on COVID-19 positive samples.

It said of the three confirmed cases, two are nationals and that one of the samples came from a person under the age of 18 years.

“It is important to note that the cases have not been geographically or epidemiologically to the previously identified PI case or to each other. The variants were detected from samples from Caroni, Victoria and St George's West counties,” the ministry said.

It said all contact tracing and isolation procedures are in progress and being managed by the relevant County Medical Officer of Health “with the aim of containing those variants of concern”.

The ministry said that research has indicated that the Brazilian variant is spread by “respiratory droplet infection, the same as for all other strains.

“As such adherence to the public health measures will help to reduce transmission of the virus. To this end, the public is again urged to maintain all public health measures,” including wearing a mask, social distancing and washing hands frequently with soap.