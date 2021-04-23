More cases of the Brazilian variant of COVID-19 virus detected in T&T

More cases of the Brazilian variant of COVID-19 virus detected in T&TFriday, April 23, 2021
|
PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) — Trinidad and Tobago health authorities Friday urged the population to be “extra vigilant” after confirming that three persons had contracted the Brazilian variant (P1) of the coronavirus (COVID-19).
The Ministry of Health in a statement, said that the samples were confirmed by the University of the West Indies (UWI) that conducts genetic sequencing on COVID-19 positive samples.
It said of the three confirmed cases, two are nationals and that one of the samples came from a person under the age of 18 years.
“It is important to note that the cases have not been geographically or epidemiologically to the previously identified PI case or to each other. The variants were detected from samples from Caroni, Victoria and St George's West counties,” the ministry said.
It said all contact tracing and isolation procedures are in progress and being managed by the relevant County Medical Officer of Health “with the aim of containing those variants of concern”.
The ministry said that research has indicated that the Brazilian variant is spread by “respiratory droplet infection, the same as for all other strains.
“As such adherence to the public health measures will help to reduce transmission of the virus. To this end, the public is again urged to maintain all public health measures,” including wearing a mask, social distancing and washing hands frequently with soap.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy